Child taken to hospital after shooting in Jacobs neighborhood

According to MetroSafe, a child was shot on Carl Court early Wednesday evening. The child's condition is unknown at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a child was shot Wednesday in the Jacobs neighborhood.

According to MetroSafe, the shooting happened sometime before 5 p.m. on Carl Court near Manslick Road.

The child was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time. The age and gender of the child have not been released.

Police have not yet provided information about how the child was shot.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.