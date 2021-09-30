Child injured in shooting at Memphis elementary school; student suspect in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old boy is in critical, but, stable condition at Le Bonheur Children's Medical Center after being shot Thursday morning at a Memphis elementary school.
Memphis police said the shooting happened at approximately 9:15 a.m. at Cummings K-8 Optional School in South Memphis.
The suspect, who is also a Cummings student, is in custody. MPD said video showed the suspect getting into a vehicle after the shooting. He later turned himself in at a police precinct.
A Shelby County Schools' spokesperson said, after a brief lockdown, students, faculty and staff were evacuated. Students were taken to Metropolitan Baptist Church on Walker, where parents were able to pick up their children.
