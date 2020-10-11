LMPD: 4-year-old inside Shawnee neighborhood home grazed by stray bullet

Police said the bullet struck the child as they were inside their home in the 3400 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard Monday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting after child was injured by a stray bullet in the Shawnee neighborhood.

The incident reportedly happened in the 3400 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 7:30 p.m.

Authorities say the stray bullet entered the home, striking the 4-year-old.

The child suffered a non-life threatening graze wound to the lower body and was transported to the hospital.

The child’s mom was also inside the home at the time of the incident but was not injured.

The 2nd Division Detective’s Office is investigating.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.