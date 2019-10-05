ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A 31-year-old woman is facing charges after the Elizabethtown Police Department said she bit a 5-month-old under her care at Kinderplay Child Care.

The Elizabethtown Police Department responded to the child care center on May 9, shortly after 4 p.m. Crystal Beck of Hardinsburg, Ky. was interviewed by police and initially denied knowing anything about the bite on the child’s left arm, according to police.

She ultimately admitted she did bite out of anger after the baby scratched her face during a feeding, police said.

The bite left an outline and red mark but did not break the skin. Beck knew she should have reported the abuse to her supervisor but did not do so, police said.

Beck is charged with criminal abuse, failure to report child dependency, neglect or abuse offense.

Police say her employment at Kinderplay was terminated immediately.

Kinderplay appeared to be open Friday afternoon, but did not answer or return a call for comment.

"It was a nightmare. I just don't understand how someone could hurt a baby," Breauna Holt said.

Holt is the mother of five-month-old Hayden, who was bitten by Beck. Holt put both Hayden, and her son, in the hands of Kinderplay because it's near her work and she wanted both children to be able to attend the same childcare center.

Holt said it is unlike her daughter to get fussy, but said regardless, it is no excuse to harm a child.

"I mean that's your job. You're supposed to be able to handle them fussing or anything like that," Holt said. "It's bad. It's a big purple bruise that covers her whole wrist," Holt said.

But it's not just the bruise Holt is upset about, but also how Kinderplay handled it. According to Holt, it took the daycare four hours to notify her. An incident report Holt showed WHAS11 that was given to her by Kinderplay, documents the incident having taken place at 10:39 a.m.

Holt said the director of Kinderplay then first notified her about the bite by text message at 2:35 p.m., about four hours later.

"I mean if you think another grown adult bit my 5-month-old, you call me, do not text," Holt said. "And to think that for four hours she was scared or in pain before I was notified, that breaks my heart."

Holt said as soon as she learned what happened, she rushed to the daycare, calling police on her way.

Holt said she spoke with another one of the childcare workers who told Holt she suspected Beck bit Hayden.

According to Holt, the daycare's director attempted to downplay the bite, suggesting the baby may have been pinched or bitten by another child.

"I mean we knew, we knew. It was just a matter of getting the lady to admit to it," Holt said. "I don't understand. I'm still trying to wrap my head around it. I mean a baby."

Holt said she pulled both of her children out of Kinderplay. But she said she feels sick wondering if there were other incidents involving Beck.

"Has she done something else to the babies there?" Holt said. "It's devastating. It's going to be hard to trust anyone else to watch her."

