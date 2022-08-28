Child and man shot on Accomack Drive, LMPD says

According to LMPD, they both had what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 3900 block of Accomack Dr. around 1 a.m. Sunday.

When Eighth Division officers arrived, they said they found a 12-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man that had been shot.

She was transported to Norton Children’s Hospital and the man was transported to University Hospital, both with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The identity of the young girl and the man remains unknown, at this time.

LMPD is currently is investigating. There are no suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous online crime tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.