Police searching for suspect involved in Chickasaw neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Around 6:45 a.m., Louisville Metro police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of South 39th Street, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers at the scene found a man who had been shot. He was transported to UofL Hospital and officials believe he will survive.

The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating this shooting. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

