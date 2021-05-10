Chicago man missing since mid-April found shot to death near a Kentucky cemetery

Police said 30-year-old Quincy Ugaigwe had traveled to the area to visit a childhood friend but hadn't been seen since Apr. 18.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Chicago man missing for nearly a month has been found dead in Hardin County.

Kentucky State Police said they were first contacted on Apr. 26 about 30-year-old Quincy Ugaigwe who had last been seen in the Hardin County area.

A body was found on May 1 in a wooded area just off 31-W near the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff which was taken to the Medical Examiner’s office in Louisville and later determined to be Ugaigwe.

Authorities said he died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Police believe Ugaigwe traveled to Radcliff to visit a childhood friend and last spoke to family members on Apr. 18 – the same day he was reported missing.

Investigators confirmed he was in Kentucky and was in Hardin and Meade Counties as well as the Louisville area.

Ugaigwe owned an American Bulldog named Abloh that was apparently with him at the time of his death.

If you have any information on this case or the dog’s whereabouts, you are asked to call KSP at (270) 766-5078.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.