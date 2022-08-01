Louisville police says man attempted to pepper spray, tase parkgoers at Cherokee Park

According to a department spokesperson, the incidents occurred on Friday and Saturday between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are addressing weekend attacks in Cherokee Park.

They said both males and females said they were approached by a man described as being of “Indian descent” with a dark complexion, wearing dark clothing and an N-95 mask.

He was also wielding pepper spray and a taser, approaching parkgoers in an attempt to use those items.

LMPD said those who encountered the man were able to get away unharmed.

No other injuries were reported.

If you have any information that can help police in this case, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

