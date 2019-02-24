CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga police officer died from injuries he suffered after he was struck by a car late Saturday night that fled the scene of the incident.



At a news briefing Sunday morning, Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy said the officer, 38-year-old Nicholas Galinger, was inspecting a manhole cover that had water coming from it at about 11 p.m. Saturday night when a 2017 or 2018 model Honda CRV struck him and kept going.



Galinger was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.



Roddy said they are searching for the vehicle and that it has extensive front-end damage.

"I assure you we will not stop until this vehicle and its driver are located," Roddy said, visibly shaken. "I implore the driver to turn him or herself in immediately."

Roddy said Galinger had just graduated from the police academy in January.

As a new officer, Roddy said, Galinger was with his field training officer at the time of the incident. He said they were on a call to look at some manholes that appeared to be displaced as a result of the increased flooding.

"Upon locating some of those displaced manholes, they got out to check to see if we need to get Public Works en route to try and correct that problem to keep the roadway safe for other drivers," Roddy said. "While he and his FTO were working on that call, he was struck."