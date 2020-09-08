Police: Chase in Ohio and Kentucky ends with 4 hit, 2 killed

The vehicle fled and went over a suspension bridge into Newport, Kentucky, where it went out of control and struck four people, police said

CINCINNATI — A police pursuit that began in Cincinnati continued into Kentucky, where four pedestrians were struck and two were killed, police said.

Cincinnati police said an organized crime investigation squad and a federal task force tried to stop a vehicle with three people shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The vehicle fled and went over a suspension bridge into Newport, Kentucky, where it went out of control and struck four people, police said. Two of the people struck died and the other two had non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The three suspects were arrested and also had non-life-threatening injuries.