BULLITT CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- The grandmother of a Bullitt County toddler who went missing for more than a day is once again facing charges.

According to court documents, the Bullitt County Sheriff has re-filed charges of endangering the welfare of a minor against Beth Campbell.

Police said she admitted to using meth while watching 2-year-old Charlee when she disappeared in June.

Campbell had previously been charged in the case, but those charges were dismissed because they were not filed properly.

Campbell is expected back in court Sept. 10.

