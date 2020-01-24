LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Charges against a suspect in a 2017 double murder have been dropped. The arrest in connection with the murders was made earlier this month.

35-year-old Thomas Lanham was charged in connection to the murders of Teressa McCoy and Austin Gamez.

According to the Commonwealth Attorney's Office, DNA test results of blood discovered in Lanham's car were thought to tie him to one of the murder victims, Austin Gamez, however, it was determined that the blood did not belong to the victim.

Prosecutors were not prepared to go forward against Lanham.

Larry Sauer, another suspect charged with the murders, is still in custody at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

