LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former Louisville basketball player Chane Behanan is in trouble again after failing to appear in court in a child support case from 2018.

Behanan was previously indicted by a Barren County jury in October 2018 for failing to pay more than $9,000 in child support for his then 7-year-old.

He was arrested early Jan. 20 on a warrant for failing to appear in court in the same case. Behanan is being held on a $9,500 cash bond.

Behanan also faced drug and gun charges in a separate 2018 arrest. His charges were dropped after another person took responsibility for the gun and he completed a marijuana education program.

A member of Louisville's now-vacated national championship team, Behanan was dismissed from Louisville's team in 2013 for violating a university policy that he later admitted was marijuana use.

