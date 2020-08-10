Man injured in shooting on Central Ave.

A man was shot in the 1300 block of Central Ave. Wednesday night. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating a shooting that happened in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Wednesday night.

According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for LMPD, officers were called to the corner of 4th and Ormsby Ave. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

After their investigation, police determined the shooting happened about 2.5 miles away in the 1300 block of Central Ave. It's unclear how the man got from Central Ave. to 4th and Ormsby.

At this time, police do not have any suspects in this case. If you have any information, you are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

