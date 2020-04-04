LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four people are injured after a shooting Friday night.

LMPD said police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Cecil Ave, where they found one man who had been shot. A second victim was found at the intersection of Cecil and W. Broadway.

Two other victims were taken to UofL Hospital privately. Police said the victims were three males and one female. All four people are being treated, but are expected to be okay.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.