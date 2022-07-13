Police: Deputy shot man who pointed gun at officers

CAVE CITY, Ky. — A Kentucky sheriff's deputy fatally shot a Tennessee man who allegedly pointed a gun at law enforcement officers, police said.
Kentucky State Police released findings Tuesday from its preliminary investigation into the July 9 shooting involving the Barren County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were conducting a welfare check when Dillon E. Walker, 31, of Westmoreland, Tennessee, fled from his vehicle on foot, police said in a statement.
Deputies then found Walker in a field with a gun, which they ordered him repeatedly to drop, the statement said. Walker allegedly pointed the gun at the officers and one deputy fired, hitting him, police said.
Walker was pronounced dead at the scene by the Barren County Coroner’s Office.
No further information was released, however police said the investigation is on going.
MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE HERE:
- 'It was just confusion and mayhem': Shawnee Park-goers react to shooting involving police
- 'He is a hero': Funerals begin for 3 Kentucky officers killed in ambush
- Who is Herbert Lee? What we know about the man allegedly involved in the Shawnee Park shooting
- 'It was pretty scary'; Witnesses recount deadly police shootout with Tennessee suspect
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.