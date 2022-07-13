Police: Deputy shot man who pointed gun at officers

On July 9, deputies were conducting a welfare check when Dillon E. Walker fled from his vehicle on foot. Police say he was later found in a field with a gun.

CAVE CITY, Ky. — A Kentucky sheriff's deputy fatally shot a Tennessee man who allegedly pointed a gun at law enforcement officers, police said.

Kentucky State Police released findings Tuesday from its preliminary investigation into the July 9 shooting involving the Barren County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were conducting a welfare check when Dillon E. Walker, 31, of Westmoreland, Tennessee, fled from his vehicle on foot, police said in a statement.

Deputies then found Walker in a field with a gun, which they ordered him repeatedly to drop, the statement said. Walker allegedly pointed the gun at the officers and one deputy fired, hitting him, police said.

Walker was pronounced dead at the scene by the Barren County Coroner’s Office.

No further information was released, however police said the investigation is on going.

