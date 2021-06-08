LMPD: Officers, bystanders prevent shooting after man runs towards Highlands bar with loaded gun

According to arrest records, when 25-year-old Carmon Tussey was placed into custody, he allegedly told police that "he should have just shot."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville Metro Police officers and bystanders are being credited with preventing a possible mass shooting in the Highlands.

A department spokesperson said in the early hours of June 5, Officers John Moore and Kerry Ball were working overtime on Baxter Avenue when they saw a man running with a loaded gun toward O’Shea’s Irish Pub.

Officials said the officers with the help of bystanders were able to grab the suspect and take him into custody. Police release surveillance photos of the incident on Tuesday.

Carmon Tussey, 25, was arrested in the incident and charged with menacing, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening.

According to arrest records, Tussey said he’d gotten into a fight with people at the bar and was returning to shoot them.

When he was placed into custody, he allegedly told police that "he should have just shot."

Police said had Tussey not been stopped, someone would have been seriously injured or killed.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.