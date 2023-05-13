Louisville man receives 32-year federal sentence after multiple carjackings in 2021

Eder Mayorga-Sanchez, 20, was sentenced to 32 years and 1 month in a federal prison, according to the Department of Justice.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been sentenced for his role in a string of carjackings in 2021.

Eder Mayorga-Sanchez, 20, was sentenced to 32 years and 1 month in a federal prison, according to the Department of Justice.

Police said on Oct. 26, 2021, Mayorga-Sanchez forced a woman to give him her vehicle at gunpoint while she was sitting in traffic on National Turnpike.

During the incident, the woman’s 16-year-old was shot and injured.

Just days later on Oct. 30, police said Mayorga-Sanchez attempted to force another victim to give him her vehicle at gunpoint as she sat in her vehicle outside of Zappo’s. That victim was able to drive off.

Two more incidents happened on Nov. 4, 2021. Police said he took a woman’s vehicle while she was eating lunch in Burger King parking lot and later that day, he forced two other victims to give him their vehicle as they picked up trash as part of a concierge business.

Mayorga-Sanchez faced federal charges including carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury, discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, three additional counts of carjacking and two counts of brandishing a weapon.

After Mayora-Sanchez will have to serve his entire sentence in addition to five years of supervised release.

