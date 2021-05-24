Duck tongues, carfentanyl, fake driver licenses, counterfeit designer watches and fake Apple Airpods seized at Louisville airport

Agents found 60-million fatal doses of the drug which would be enough to kill the total population of Louisville 60 times.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Custom and Border Protection officers who work the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport have been busy inspecting and seizing a variety of illegal and unauthorized packages arriving from various parts of the world.

Officials said during the week of May 15 through May 22, they seized more than $1 million worth of illegal drugs.

Among the drugs found was 2 ½-pounds of Carfentanyl. They said the amount contained 60-million fatal doses, enough to kill the total population of Louisville 60 times.

There were also counterfeit items seized including fake driver’s licenses, designer watches and about $722,750 worth of fake Apple Airpods.

The CBP also said 1,300-pounds of duck tongues were contained in a shipment from Asia. The duck tongues were destroyed by steam sterilization because of possible Newcastle Disease and Avian flu.

