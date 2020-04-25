CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte caregiver has been arrested after the teenager she was employed to supervise drowned in a bathtub, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department announced late Friday.

Nikiya Meeks has been charged with causing the death of the 17-year-old female, who police said had "severely mentally and physically disabled."

Officers, along with Medic and the Charlotte Fire Department, responded to the home on Ligon Court shortly after 1 p.m. Friday. They found the victim, who has not been publicly identified, in the bathtub. She was transported to Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte where she was pronounced dead around 6 p.m. Friday evening.

Homicide Unit and Crimes Against Children Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

Meeks was interviewed by detectives at the Law Enforcement Center. At the conclusion of the interview, Meeks was charged with Patient Abuse - Culpably Negligent Conduct Causing Death and transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Jail.



CMPD

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.



At this time, no other information has been released. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest.

