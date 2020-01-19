LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A caregiver is behind bars after being accused of stealing $76,000 from 11 of her clients.

Police arrested 35-year-old Tamara Rucker for adult exploitation along with other charges.

Police say Rucker was employed as a paid in-home caregiver and took property from her clients including debit and credit cards and a significant amount of jewelry.

Rucker allegedly admitted to selling the jewelry to two different pawn shops in Jefferson County.

She also admitted to using her clients’ debit and credit cards without their knowledge.

Rucker is currently being held on a $5,000 bond.

