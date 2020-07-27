Oldham County residents targeted with rash of car break-ins, gun stolen in one incident, police say

Police confirm several properties were targeted and in one instance, the crooks got away with a firearm.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Never sit uninvited in another person’s Jeep.

The word of warning comes from a man who woke up Sunday morning to a pair of criminals rifling through his beloved 4-wheel drive.

Home surveillance caught the duo trekking through La Grange’s Majestic Woods about 5:30 a.m.

Police confirm several properties were targeted and in one instance, the crooks got away with a firearm.

Crews also hit the Cherrywood subdivision during the middle of last week.

Residents believe the group may be coordinated – several people getting out of a car, making their way through the dark and then scattering when the lights come on, scurrying to a car and racing off.

Police told WHAS11 News the victims all had something in common – their cars were unlocked. Vehicles stolen had keys or key fobs left inside.

The advice is obvious, and it doesn’t make dealing with this or the worry that someone else could be targeted any easier.

Residents said they are stepping up neighborhood patrols, using products like doorbell cams and private social media to communicate crimes and concerns.

They are also worried that even though the crooks appear to seek out easy, unlocked targets, something worse might happen if they’re confronted.

