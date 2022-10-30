LMPD: 1 dead following shooting in southwest Louisville

Police said the victim was found shot to death on Cane Run Road at Rockford Lane.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: Louisville Metro Police corrected an earlier release stating that the shooting victim was the only victim at the scene.

Police are looking for information after a man has died following a shooting in southwest Louisville.

Metro Police said their Second Division officers responded to the shooting on Cane Run Road at Rockford Lane.

At the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation and said they are currently working to determine whether all parties have been accounted for.

If you may have been in the area and could help police in their investigation, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

The identity of the victim has not been released.

