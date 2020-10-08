One man killed, another injured in shooting on Cane Run Road

According to police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Monday. One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting early Monday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Alicia Smiley with LMPD said officers responded to the 4500 block of Cane Run Road in the St. Dennis neighborhood around 3 a.m. on Aug. 10 to investigate a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside a car. Police said the man had been shot at least once. Officers then found another man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Smiley said police do not believe that the two men shot each other. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

If anyone has information, they are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

A few hours earlier on Monday, another man was found dead on Manslick Road. It is unclear how the man died, but police do believe foul play was involved. Police did not give any indication that the two incidents are connected.

