LMPD: Man hospitalized after being shot in parking lot on Cane Run Road

Police said the man drove 5 miles to Sunset Circle where they found him suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg Tuesday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in southwestern Jefferson County.

Second Division officers responded to the 4500 block of Sunset Circle, not too far from Crums Lane Elementary School just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers said the found a man who had a gunshot wound to the leg.

He told Metro Police he was in the 3200 block of Cane Run Road in the parking lot of a business when two unknown individuals came up to his vehicle, firing shots. That’s when the man told police he got away and drove to Sunset Circle.

The man was transported to UofL Hospital and his injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time or if they’ve seen anything to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

The investigation is being handled by the Second Division.

