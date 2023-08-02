Bullitt East soccer coach arrested for showing nude photos of himself to teenage girls

45-year-old Brian Davis is charged with four counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors.

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A Louisville high school soccer coach has been arrested after he allegedly showed multiple teenage girls nude photos of himself.

The Mt. Washington Police Department said Brian Davis, 45, is facing four counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors.

Davis is a soccer coach at Bullitt East High School.

Authorities said on June 25, 2023, while Davis was conducting a soccer camp for students, he showed nude photos of himself to a 14-year-old and 15-year-old student.

Police said they were notified of the allegations on July 18 and immediately began an investigation. Davis was arrested on Wednesday, August 2.

According to a press release, Bullitt County Public Schools quickly removed Davis from his role pending the police department's investigation. He reportedly resigned on July 25.

This story may be updated as more information becomes available.

