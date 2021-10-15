Bullitt County Sheriff's Office seizes thousands of drug-related paraphernalia

The agency said thousands of methamphetamine pipes and hundreds of crack cocaine pipes were seized after executing search warrants at 14 retail stores.

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office is investigating after thousands of drug paraphernalia items were seized in the execution of multiple search warrants Thursday.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office said 14 retail stores in the county were selling the illegal paraphernalia. In total, several thousand methamphetamine pipes, hundreds of crack cocaine pipes and thousands of packages of delta 8 THC were found.

Additionally, guns and cash were seized.

“We actively work to find and stop purveyors of Meth and Crack cocaine and the tools they sell to consume it. It is a plague on our community that we will not tolerate," Bullitt County Sheriff Walt Sholar said. "If anyone has information on the sale of these pipes, Meth, Crack, Marijuana or illegal THC or other drugs please contact our tip line at 502-543-1262 your tip is confidential.”

The sheriff's office said charges in the investigation will be forthcoming. It is unclear at this time what retail stores in the county were selling the paraphernalia.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.