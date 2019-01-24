SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — A 31-year-old from Bullitt County was arrested on Wednesday after an investigation by the KSP Electronic Crime Branch.

Jonathan Cole was arrested by Kentucky State Police as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The investigation began when it was discovered that Cole was distributing sexually explicit images online.

He is currently charged with 20 counts of distribution and 20 counts possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, according to a news release.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.