32 bullet holes riddle west Louisville home, community calls for end to gun violence

Activists are concerned for youth safety ahead of start of school Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A West Louisville home is riddled with dozens of bullet holes after being shot up twice this weekend.

While no one was hurt, the incident has the family calling for an end to gun violence in the city.

Chaunda Lee said 32 gun shots rang through her mother’s home early Sunday morning, some of the bullets were still on the kitchen counter.



The shots were fired from the outside into their home.



Lee said she got the call in the middle of the night and rushed over as fast as possible; her mother was terrified. Lee said about an hour later, her mother’s home was shot at again.

Lee said her brother and his friend, who were at their mother’s home, were almost shot.

“He said bullets were just flying past their head.”

WHAS11 News counted more than 10 bullet holes in Lee’s five-year-old nieces’ room.

Several activists held a prayer circle near the home on Tuesday and called on everyone to speak out against gun violence.

Lee believes young people were involved.

"I just want our youth to see the dangers in their actions,” she said. “A lot of times in our community, a lot of people don't speak out for that reason, for retaliation. There is a silence in our community, and I understand it, but I no longer respect it."

With school starting Wednesday, they say the concern is even greater.

One mother said she is afraid for her young son.

"Bullets don't have eyes,” Jamie Benton said. “And if someone comes through shooting in a drive-by, he can get hit just by being there."

"Will they be safe when they go to school? Will backpacks have guns in them,” Rhonda Mathis, community activist, asked. “Will someone be targeting them on the school bus? Wake up community! This is not a game."

They hope more proactive measures are taken before another young life is lost.

► Contact reporter Bobbi McSwine at BMcSwine@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.