Homicide investigation underway after body found in Brown County

Police said the victim was found near Bean Blossom and Bell Roads Saturday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found in Brown County, Indiana.

Indiana State Police said the sheriff’s department received a call after a body was located near Bean Blossom and Bell Roads around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Detectives believe it is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released until an autopsy is complete to determine the cause of death.

