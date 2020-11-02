BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office wants your help finding 44-year-old murder suspect Anthony Allen. Deputies say he should be considered dangerous.

Investigators say Allen is wanted for killing 33-year-old Robert Bailey. Bailey was attacked at a home on Delk Rd. in Lebanon Junction Saturday.

He was then dumped at a construction site on Clermont Rd. in Shepherdsville. Bailey’s brother, Justin Bailey, said whoever did it is a “coldhearted killer.”

“They threw him out on a muddy construction site like he was nothing, like he meant nothing to them," Bailey said.

People at the site called police, and Robert was transported to Jewish South Hospital where he died.

Justin was on his way to pick Robert up Saturday morning when he saw the ambulance on Clermont Rd.

"I thought that it was an accident on the construction site," Bailey said.

He later found out Robert was in the ambulance.

“Drove right past him, slowed down for the ambulance to get out of the parking lot to go the opposite direction,” said Bailey. “Had no clue.”

Justin said he knew the owner of the house on Delk Rd., but does not know Allen personally.

Deputies say Allen could be driving a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Kentucky tags 136-XSR, which was caught on a surveillance camera outside the construction site.

Justin says he and the rest of his family are going to do anything they can to help deputies find Allen.

"I'm a firm believer in God, and he's not going to let this just stand,” Bailey said.

Now, Justin will try to move forward without his brother and friend.

"We used to pick up salamanders and fish out of the creek and hunt together and whatever,” said Bailey. “We've been together thicker than thieves since day one.”

