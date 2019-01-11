LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-A man accused of murdering two teenagers and an adult is asking for a new attorney for the third time.

During a pre-trial hearing on Oct.31, Brice Rhodes claimed his public defender is ineffective and racist.

RELATED: Accused murderer Brice Rhodes indicted on attempted jail escape

Rhodes also claims multiple Metro Police detectives are framing him for the murders that happened in May of 2016.

As Judge Charles Cunningham tried to give advice, Rhodes pointed the finger at him too.

Before his outburst, Rhodes read a statement for nearly 10 minutes listing the reasons he says his case should be dismissed accusing two lead detectives on his case of perjury and falsifying testimony.



The judge told Rhodes he will decide on the motion to dismiss at a later date.



Meanwhile, Rhodes' trial will be pushed to August 2020 while his family works to hire a new defense attorney.





