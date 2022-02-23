LIVE: Brett Hankison's wanton endangerment trial begins

Hankison is charged with wanton endangerment for shooting into the apartment of one of Breonna Taylor's neighbors during the March 2020 raid.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The trial of former Louisville Metro Police detective Brett Hankison, one of three LMPD officers who executed a no-knock warrant in March 2020 that killed Breonna Taylor, has officially begun.

Hankison's trial is not for the death of Taylor. While he is the only officer charged in the case, no one has been charged for her death.

Hankison is charged with wanton endangerment for shooting into the apartment of one of Taylor's neighbors on the night of the March 2020 raid. No one was injured.

He was fired from the police department a few months later.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

The defense and prosecution began Hankison's trial by presenting the jury with opening statements.

The prosecution's Assistant AG Barbara Whaley began by reminding the jury that this trial is not about Breonna Taylor, but the three people in a neighboring apartment.

She said she plans to argue throughout the trial how Hankison's actions during the raid created a dangerous situation for those individuals.

Stew Mathews, on Hankison's defense team, said that they won't dispute facts, but rather what caused the former LMPD detective to fire his weapon.

He said that the jury will later hear from other officers who said the scene was "chaos."

Mathews said that Hankison was trying to "save his brother officers," who he believed to still be caught in the "fatal funnel."

Before the court went into recess, Cody Etherton, who was living in the apartment Hankison allegedly fired into, was called to the stand.

He said that a bullet whizzed past his head and he was hit with drywall debris.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Jury selection for the trial concluded Tuesday evening.

After four days of questioning potential jurors on their knowledge and beliefs about Hankison's case, prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed on a pool of 48 to choose the final jury from.

Out of those 48 potential jurors, 15 people, 12 jurors and three alternates, were chosen to decide the case.

The jury is made up of 10 men and five women, only one juror is Black.

