Live Updates: Day two of Brett Hankison's wanton endangerment trial

Hankison is charged with wanton endangerment for allegedly shooting into the apartment of one of Breonna Taylor's neighbors.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The trial of former Louisville Metro Police detective Brett Hankison, one of three LMPD officers who executed a no-knock warrant in March 2020 that killed Breonna Taylor, has officially begun.

Hankison's trial is not connected to her death specifically. He is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into the apartment of one of Taylor's neighbors on the night of the March 2020 raid. No one was injured.

This story will be updated frequently each day of the trial.

Thursday, Feb. 24

The prosecution started day two by continuing with questions for LMPD Sgt. Jason Vance.

Vance spoke on how the department collected evidence from the scene of the apartment complex and also on Hankison's history with LMPD.

Before the defense began cross-examination, the prosecution showed photos of casings and bullets from the neighbor's apartment. One allegedly landed in the bathroom, another in the utility closet.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

The defense and prosecution began Hankison's trial by presenting the jury with opening statements.

The prosecution's Assistant AG Barbara Whaley began by reminding the jury that this trial is not about Breonna Taylor, but the three people in a neighboring apartment.

She said she plans to argue throughout the trial how Hankison's actions during the raid created a dangerous situation for those individuals.

Stew Mathews, on Hankison's defense team, said that they won't dispute facts, but rather what caused the former LMPD detective to fire his weapon.

He said that the jury will later hear from other officers who said the scene was "chaos."

Mathews said that Hankison's actions were reasonable given the circumstances.

“He was attempting to defend and save the lives of his brother officers, who he thought were still caught in what they call the ‘fatal funnel’ in that doorway," Mathews said.

Before the court went into recess, Cody Etherton, who was living in the apartment Hankison allegedly fired into, was called to the stand.

He said he was asleep when he heard a loud boom that woke him up. Etherton ran into the living room of his apartment and was hit by bits of drywall debris.

“Debris started going past my head and my face, which I pretty much knew, because I heard the shots," he said.

Etherton said he didn't know how many shots he heard.

“The whole thing was chaotic – from the time that I got woke up to a loud boom, gunfire coming through my wall, nearly killing me, could have struck my girlfriend – it was chaos," he said. "It was chaos."

Whaley shows pics of the apartment, explaining the layout.



She points out where each shot went. She says there were 5 total bullets shot by Hankison through the sliding glass door of the apartment. — Grace McKenna (@GraceMcKennaTV) February 23, 2022

During cross-examination, Mathews pushed back against Etherton's emotional testimony by entering into the record a $12 million lawsuit filed on Etherton's behalf.

The prosecution also called several former or current law enforcement officers familiar with the raid on Taylor's apartment or who were there that night to testify.

They began with Sgt. Kyle Meany and then Det. Mike Nobles.

Nobles described where officers were standing and what they were doing when they entered the apartment and when John Mattingly was shot.

He said he didn't pay any attention to what Hankison was doing after Mattingly was shot.

“He’s in pain, he goes down right in here," Nobles said, pointing to a map of the apartment. "Myles Cosgrove steps over top of him while he’s still in this fatal funnel and starts shooting while John gets out of the way. We tended to John’s wounds.”

Prosecutors also called Det. Anthony James, Det. Mike Campbell and Sgt. Jason Vance to testify on the first day of the trial.

This week, the jurors are expected to visit the apartment complex on Springfield Drive where the shooting happened.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Jury selection for the trial concluded Tuesday evening.

After four days of questioning potential jurors on their knowledge and beliefs about Hankison's case, prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed on a pool of 48 to choose the final jury from.

Out of those 48 potential jurors, 15 people, 12 jurors and three alternates, were chosen to decide the case.

The jury is made up of 10 men and five women, at least three of the jurors are people of color.

Case Background

Brett Hankison joined the Louisville Metro Police Department in 2003 after working for the Lexington Police Department.

Hankison is one of three officers who fired shots the night of a no-knock raid in March 2020 that resulted in the death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor.

Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired one round from his legally owned handgun after officers used a battering ram to force open the apartment's front door.

Walker's bullet struck former LMPD Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the thigh. In response, Mattingly, Hankison and detective Myles Cosgrove returned fire.

In total, the trio fired 32 shots, but it was Cosgrove who fired the fatal shot that killed Taylor.

There is no evidence to support that any of Hankison's shots struck Taylor, but some of his shots entered a neighboring apartment with three people, including a child, inside.

Hankison is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for the shots that entered the neighbor's apartment. He was fired from the police department a few months later.

Hankison is the only officer charged in the case of Breonna Taylor, however, no one has been charged for Taylor's death.

During Hankison's wanton endangerment trial, jurors will at some point visit the apartment to see it with their own eyes.

Hankison will testify on his own behalf along with other LMPD officers and supervisors. Former LMPD Chief Steve Conrad is also expected to testify.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.