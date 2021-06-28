'Say Their Names' mural depicting Breonna Taylor, George Floyd vandalized

Video shows the 'Say Their Names' mural at the intersection of 11th and Main covered in blue paint.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A mural depicting Breonna Taylor, David McAtee and other Black people recently killed by police has been vandalized.

Video posted by Tara Bassett with 502LIVEstreamers shows the "Say Their Names" mural at the intersection of 11th and Main covered in blue paint.

"Patriot Front" was stenciled onto multiple parts of the mural. Designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, Patriot Front is a white nationalist hate group that broke off from Vanguard America following the deadly Charlottesville rally in 2017.

Bassett posted surveillance footage captured by Trifecta Events Productions on her Facebook, identifying two people believed to have participated in the vandalism.

Juniyah Palmer, Taylor's sister, posted a photo of the vandalism on her Instagram, saying "this just broke my heart."

This is the second mural depicting Taylor vandalized in the last month. A mural of Taylor painted on a basketball court at Lannan Memorial Park was vandalized a week after it was unveiled.

Security footage of the vandalism was released, and an anonymous donor is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

WHAS11 will have more on the "Say Their Names" vandalism during NightTeam.

