Crime

Man charged with inciting riot via Facebook posts after grand jury announcement in Breonna Taylor case

The posts was made after a grand jury in Louisville declined to charge police officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A Rochester man previously arrested during a protest over Daniel Prude’s death is now accused by federal prosecutors of posting incendiary messages and instructions to make a Molotov cocktail. 

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in western New York on Friday charged Ryan Howe of Rochester of intending to incite a riot by making provocative Facebook posts.

The charges come as U.S. authorities aggressively pursue federal charges against protesters.

