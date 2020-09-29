Indiana casino executive charged in illegal campaign scheme

Brent Waltz was a member of the Indiana Senate from the 36th district from 2005-2017.

INDIANAPOLIS — A top executive of an Indiana casino company that is building a new $400 million casino in Gary has been indicted on federal charges of illegally funneling campaign contributions to a former state lawmaker’s unsuccessful congressional campaign.

The indictment announced Tuesday charges Spectacle Entertainment vice president John Keeler and former Republican Sen. Brent Waltz of Greenwood with taking part in a scheme to boost Waltz’s 2016 campaign.

Waltz, 47, faces the following charges:

One count of conspiracy to make conduit contributions, false statements and to obstruct justice

One count of making and receiving conduit contributions

One count of obstruction of justice

Two counts of making false statements related to a scheme to route contributions through conduit donors to his 2016 congressional campaign.

Keeler and Waltz didn't immediately reply to requests for comment. Indianapolis-based Spectacle says Keeler has taken administrative leave and “is presumed innocent.”