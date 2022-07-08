KSP: Two men charged in Breckinridge County woman's murder

Both men have been charged with murder and one of the men has also been charged with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

HARDINSBURG, Ky. — Two men in Breckinridge County have been charged with murder following a Kentucky State Police investigation.

According to a KSP spokesperson, state police were asked to assist the Breckinridge County Sherriff's office in an investigation after a dead woman was found at a residence on Harned Road.

During the investigation, police the woman's body was identified as 59-year-old Beverly Smallwood.

On July 8, police said they had arrested Rodney Jones, 53 of Hardinsburg, and Boris Drane, 33 of Harned, for Smallwood's murder.

Both men were charged with murder, but Drane was also charged with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. The two men are lodged in the Breckinridge County Detention Center, KSP said in a press release.

Smallwood's body has been transported to the Kentucky Medical Examiner's office in Louisville for an autopsy, which KSP said would be conducted on Friday.

Police say the investigation is on-going.

