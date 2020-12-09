Police investigating break-in at Frisch's Big Boy on Dixie Highway

The front door of the restaurant had glass broken out of it. Police have no suspects at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating an apparent break-in and vandalism at a Frisch's Boy on Dixie Highway.

According to LMPD, around 7 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the location in the 7400 block of Dixie Highway.

Upon arrival, police found damage to the front door of the restaurant. Police say that was the point of entry for the unknown suspect.

LMPD says this is an active and open investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD.

