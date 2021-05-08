What we know about Deputy Brandon Shirley who was killed after being 'targeted, ambushed,' LMPD says

LMPD is calling the shooting an ambush that was targeted. They believe two persons of interest have been identified in the crime.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky law enforcement community is mourning the loss of a deputy who was killed while working off-duty security in Shively.

Early Thursday morning Deputy Brandon Shirley died in the hospital after being shot while working at Rockford Lane Auto Sales, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Although he was off-duty, Shirley was in uniform and acting in the line of duty, Sheriff John Aubrey said.

During a news conference, Major George Grissom said Deputy Shirley was very active and proactive in the community. "He was courageous, a good deputy and was well-liked," Maj. Grissom said.

Deputy Shirley had worked with the sheriff's department for two years with the Court Divison. He was 26 years old.

