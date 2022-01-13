Louisville officials, law enforcement provide update on Brandon Shirley investigation

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy was shot and killed while working an off-duty security job on Aug. 5, 2021.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials are providing an update on the investigation into the death of Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Shirley.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was joined by the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) as well as members of the Louisville ATF and FBI field offices for a joint press conference Thursday.

Case Background

Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Shirley, 26, was shot and killed while working an off-duty security job at Rockford Lane Auto Sales in Shively around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2021.

LMPD Chief Erika Shields said Shirley was "targeted and ambushed" and promised that the department would make arrests in the case.

Three months after his death, Shirley's family called on LMPD for transparency and answers.

"We're not going to stop trying. We're not going to give up. Our son deserves justice," Brian Shirley, Brandon's father, said in a November interview.

According to attorney Sam Aguiar, the family was told police had "good surveillance video" showing Shirley "ambushed by individuals approaching his windows," and that they shot him inside his truck. That footage has not been publicly released.

A $90,000 reward had been offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Brandon Shirley was the fourth Jefferson County deputy to die by gunfire in the line of duty.

'He wanted to help people'

Brandon Shirley was a graduate and former baseball player at Fairdale High School. He was a beloved member of the Fairdale community, affectionately known as "Squirrely Shirley" since high school.

"He was goofy. He was funny. He was very eager to help anybody he thought needed help," Alex Shearer said.

Shirley worked as an EMT with Louisville Metro EMS before joining the Sheriff's Department in 2019. He served for two years with the department's Court Division.

Shirley received a medal of valor for his work during protests in 2020, specifically his work responding to the shooting of photographer Tyler Gerth and helping arrest the person who shot him, Sheriff John Aubrey said.

Louisville Metro Councilman Mark Fox is planning to honor Shirley's memory by naming the youth baseball fields at Nelson Hornbeck Park after him.

