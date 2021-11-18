Man killed in shooting at gas station on Berry Blvd.

Louisville Metro Police said a man was shot around 3:15 p.m. at the BP gas station on Berry Blvd. He died at the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon at a gas station on Berry Blvd.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. in the parking lot of a BP gas station near the Taylor Berry and Jacobs neighborhoods.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his late teens or early 20s who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

There are no suspects in this case. If anyone has information about this incident, they are urged to contact police anonymously at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or through the online tip form.

