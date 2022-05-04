Boy shot, sent to hospital with critical injuries: LMPD

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to a call around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at 15th Street and St. Catherine Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A boy has been shot and taken to the hospital according to a Louisville Metro Police spokesperson.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to a call around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at 15th Street and St. Catherine Street near St. Stephen Church and Wheatley Elementary School.

He said when officers arrived, they found a boy who had been shot. He was transported to University Hospital in critical condition, so Mitchell said the Homicide Unit is investigating.

Mitchell said anyone with information can call 574-LMPD (5873) or use their online portal.

