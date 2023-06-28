6-year-old in 'serious condition' after stabbing near PRP neighborhood

Police found a woman and a young boy injured after an altercation with another woman believed to be related to the victims. The accused stabber fled the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A six-year-old boy is in serious condition after he and a woman were stabbed just outside of Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a stabbing in the 5800 block of Bruns Drive, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found a woman who was injured and a young boy who had multiple stab wounds.

According to police officials, the injuries happened during an altercation with a woman who is believed to be a relative of the victims. The accused stabber fled the scene.

The woman who was injured was transported to UofL Hospital. Officials expect her to survive.

The 6-year-old boy was transported to Norton Children's Hospital in "serious condition", according to the LMPD news release.

LMPD is currently investigating.

