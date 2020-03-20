BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Authorities say a Kentucky man has been arrested after shooting a security guard and a nurse inside a hospital emergency room.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports police responded Wednesday night to reports of shots fired in the emergency room of The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

Police say security guards were trying to restrain a patient who had taken off his gown and was threatening them with a stool.

The man ended up firing a gun in one guard's holster, shooting the other guard as well as a nurse.

Forty-two-year-old Jeffrey Fields was arrested on charges including assault and endangerment.

