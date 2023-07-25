Louisville woman dies following shooting in Bowling Green

Ayanna Morgan was a student attending Western Kentucky University when police said she was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman attending Western Kentucky University has died after a shooting at a Bowling Green apartment complex.

Bowling Green Police said they found a man trying to help 21-year-old Ayanna Morgan.

She was airlifted to a Nashville hospital where she died Monday morning.

Investigators said the many trying to help her was a food delivery driver.

He told police he saw a Hispanic man coming around the corner of the building making a “gun” motion with his hand.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

