Man sentenced to 28 years in prison after 2022 double shooting at Boone's gas station

LaTodd Allen plead guilty to murdering Lavonne Cooper and injuring another woman in the shooting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been sentenced in a double shooting at a Portland gas station last year.

On Tuesday, LaTodd Allen plead guilty to several charges in connection to the July 22, 2022 shooting at Boone's Marathon gas station on North 22nd Street.

When Louisville Metro Police responded to the shooting, officers found 40-year-old Lavonne Cooper suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She later died in the hospital.

Another woman suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, but she survived.

Police said Allen tried to get rid of the gun days before his arrest.

This week, he plead guilty to murder, second-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and tampering with evidence.

Allen will serve 28 years in prison without the chance for probation, prosecutors said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.