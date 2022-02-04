Kentucky man pleads guilty year after bomb explodes in mother's face

An explosive was found under a child's bed. Her mother tried to remove the device but tripped and fell. The device exploded in her face, causing serious injury.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Crestwood, Kentucky man was sentenced Wednesday, Feb. 2 to 18 years in jail in relation to a bomb case from last year.

According to Jefferson County (IN) Prosecutor David Sutter's Facebook page, Cameron Kinser, 33, pled guilty to a Level 2 felony charge of possession, transporting, receiving, placing or detonating a destructive device.

"This is a case that involved very dangerous activity and could easily have resulted in far more serious injuries or death," said Sutter.

Kinser pled guilty to the charge of an explosive detonating inside an apartment on Jan. 27, 2021.

The prosecutor said the bomb was found under a child's bed. When the child's mother tried to remove the device, she tripped and fell. It exploded in her face, resulting in extensive facial and eye injuries.

“There were also two juveniles inside the apartment, along with four other adults. Fortunately, this incident did not turn out as badly as it could have,” said Sutter.

Further investigation revealed Kinser frequented their home, and police found the explosive in a dumpster behind the apartment. Investigators spoke to people who knew Kinser and they confirmed that he was known to be involved in "manufacturing explosive devices."

Sutter said Kinser was also responsible for at least two other incidents involving explosives dating back to Oct. 2020.

