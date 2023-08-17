LMPD searching for known suspect after woman found chained to floor in Park Hill neighborhood house

Police said officers went to a two-story house on Bolling Avenue around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday after neighbors called about a woman screaming for help.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Domestic Violence Unit is searching for a known suspect after officers found a woman chained to the floor of a house in the Park Hill neighborhood on Wednesday, according to officials.

Police said officers went to a two-story house in the 1700 block of Bolling Avenue around 7:00 p.m. after neighbors called about a woman screaming for help.

When the officers arrived, police said they heard and saw a woman in distress in the second-story window.

Authorities said officers tried to get into the house from the front door but it was barricaded, so instead, they found a ladder and climbed in through the window.

The incident was captured on video and posted to social media.

Once inside, police found the woman "had a chain around her neck, which was secured by a MasterLock, and that chain was bolted to the floor with screws."

Officers rescued the woman by ripping the chain from the floor, and police said she was treated by both Louisville Metro EMS and the Louisville Fire Department.

The suspect is wanted on multiple charges including kidnapping according to authorities.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.