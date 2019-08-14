LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-Louisville Metro Police have released bodycam footage and have identified the two officers involved in the deadly shooting that happened August 13.

Police were responding to a call of domestic assault when they were met by Anthony French who was at the door with a gun when they arrived at the home.

Within seconds, police say French pointed a gun at one of the officers and that's when both officers fired their guns at least a dozen times killing French.

Police say once the officers got inside of the home, they found French's ex-wife and their son who were both being held at gunpoint and beaten.

The officers involved in this shooting is Officer Lenert Elzy has been with the department since September 2017 and Officer Carlyn Alexander has been with LMPD since February 2017. Elzy and Alexander have been put on administrative reassignment while the public integrity unit investigated as standard protocol.

Officer Lenert Elzy

Officer Carlyn Alexander

Police say French had a criminal record and the couple had a history of domestic violence however, neighbors say they never heard them fight until August 13.

According to the national domestic violence organization more than 12 million people each year are affected by domestic violence.

More than 1 in 3 women and more 1 in 4 men will become a victim of domestic violence in their lifetime.

Most female victims were previously victimized by the same person.

If you are a victim of domestic violence the most important thing you can do is ask for help.

You can call the national domestic violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

